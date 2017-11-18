More Monster Humor: 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' Trailer

"If anyone needs a vacation… it's Drac!" Sony has unveiled the first trailer for the animated sequel Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, again directed by the animation mastermind Genndy Tartakovsky. By now you should know what to expect with this series, considering we're about to see the third one next year. Hotel Transylvania 3 brings back the "Drac Pack" and his family/squad, this time going on a summer vacation cruise. Apparently he falls for the "intriguing-yet-dangerous" captain of the ship, causing problems of course. This once again featuring the voices of Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, and Genndy Tartakovsky. I'm a fan of Tartakovsky so I want to be into these, but I don't think I've watched any, and I don't know if I want to watch them. Something just tells me no, not for me. But - enjoy it anyway.

First two trailers for Genndy Tartakovsky's Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, on YouTube:

Mavis surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury monster cruise ship so he can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel, and the rest of Drac's Pack cannot resist tagging along. The monsters are all having a great time, indulging in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to colossus sized buffets and exotic excursions, but then the unexpected happens as Drac falls for the intriguing-yet-dangerous captain of the ship. Balancing family, friends, and a budding romance might just be too much, even for the most powerful vampire. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is yet again directed by talented Russian animation filmmaker Genndy Tartakovsky, of "Samurai Jack", "The Powerpuff Girls", "Dexter's Lab", "The Clone Wars", plus Hotel Transylvania 1 & 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Michael McCullers & Genndy Tartakovsky. Sony will release Hotel Transylvania 3 in theaters starting July 13th, 2018 next summer. Anyone interested?