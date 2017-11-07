More Rabbit Trouble - Full Trailer for Will Gluck's 'Peter Rabbit' Movie

"This is our ancestor's land! It's time to get our garden back." Sony Pictures has debuted a new, full-length UK trailer for Will Gluck's Peter Rabbit movie, a hybrid CGI family comedy about the lovable rabbit rascal who messes with Mr. McGregor. Peter Rabbit is voiced by James Corden, and the triplets Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail, are voiced by Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley. The human cast includes Domhnall Gleeson as Mr. McGregor, plus Rose Byrne. The footage in this trailer is so goofy, and not in any entertaining way, just an endless amount of wacky things happening involving animals that can talk. It's so quintessentially British, too. From what I hear, Paddington 2 is much better than this will ever be and is worth your time. I can barely even get through this trailer without cringing. Try to have fun.

Here's the second official trailer for Will Gluck's Peter Rabbit, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Peter Rabbit here, if you want even more footage.

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter's feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm. Peter Rabbit is directed by American filmmaker Will Gluck, of the films Fired Up!, Easy A, Friends with Benefits, and Annie previously. The screenplay is also written by Will Gluck, and Rob Lieber; based on the beloved books by Beatrix Potter. Sony will release Will Gluck's Peter Rabbit in theaters starting on February 9th, 2018 early next year. Who's up for this?