Morgan Freeman in Full Trailer for Action Comedy 'Just Getting Started'

"I've got a big secret, wanna hear?" Broad Green Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for the new old-timers action comedy Just Getting Started, formerly titled Villa Capri until this official trailer arrived. From director Ron Shelton (of Bull Durham, White Men Can't Jump, Tin Cup) the film is about an ex-FBI agent and an ex-mob lawyer in the witness protection program who have to get over their petty old folks' home rivalry in order to save themselves from a mob hit. Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones star, with a cast including Glenne Headly, Rene Russo, Joe Pantoliano, Elizabeth Ashley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Graham Beckel, and Mel Raido. This seems to be another one of those super cheesy "old people can still be funny" comedies we see all the time that really aren't that funny. This is definitely not for me.

Here's the first official trailer for Ron Shelton's Just Getting Started, direct from YouTube:

A two-hander action comedy in the vein of Midnight Run about an ex-FBI agent (Jones) and an ex-mob lawyer in the witness protection program (Freeman) having to put aside their petty rivalry on the golf course to fend off a mob hit. Just Getting Started (formerly titled Villa Capri) is both written and directed by American filmmaker Ron Shelton, of the films Bull Durham, Blaze, White Men Can't Jump, Tin Cup, Play It to the Bone, Dark Blue, and Hollywood Homicide previously. This is produced by Bill Gerber and Steve Richards; executive produced by John Mass and Alan Simpson. Broad Green Pictures will release Ron Shelton's Just Getting Started in theaters starting on December 8th later this fall. Is anyone interested?