Musical Teaser Trailer for Alex Ross Perry's Latest Film 'Golden Exits'

"I'm back, back in the New York groove…" A brief teaser trailer has debuted a few days ahead of the world premiere of Alex Ross Perry's new film Golden Exits, playing at the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals. Golden Exits is an ensemble drama about two families and a few people intertwined between them. Emily Browning stars, along with Adam Horovitz, Mary-Louise Parker, Lily Rabe, Jason Schwartzman, and Chloë Sevigny. This teaser only shows Browning singing a song sitting on a stoop, and nothing else. She plays a youngster from Australia who comes to New York, upsetting the balance between the families.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Alex Ross Perry's Golden Exits, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

An intersectional narrative of two families in Brooklyn and the unraveling of unspoken unhappiness that occurs when a young foreign girl spending time abroad upsets the balance on both sides. Sundance says that the film explores "the personal torment belying domesticated oblivion." Golden Exits is both written and directed by American filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, of The Color Wheel, Listen Up Philip and Queen of Earth previously. The film is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival and Berlin Film Festival early this year. The film is still seeking distribution after it premieres, so stay tuned for any more updates. Thoughts?