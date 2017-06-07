Must Watch: Another Wonderful Trailer for Pixar's First Musical 'Coco'

"We have to get you back home!" Disney has unveiled another official trailer for Pixar's first musical titled Coco, based around the Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead. The story involves a young boy named Miguel who gets lost in the world of the dead while searching for his father. The voices include newcomer Anthony Gonzalez playing Miguel, along with Benjamin Bratt, Gael Garcia Bernal, Renee Victor. Our first introductions to this movie have been wonderful so far, including a lovely first teaser trailer and amusing short film involving his dog Dante. This new trailer finally reveals more of the world of the dead and has a lovely score as well. As always, I'm excited to see what Pixar has been cooking up this time. Enjoy.

Here's the newest official trailer (+ poster) for Pixar's Coco, direct from Disney's YouTube:

You can also watch the first teaser trailer for Pixar's Coco here, or the short film "Dante's Lunch" here.

The short synopsis is quite vague: Pixar's Coco follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who sets off a chain of events relating to a century-old mystery, leading to an extraordinary family reunion. Coco is directed by filmmaker Lee Unkrich (of Toy Story 2, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Toy Story 3) and co-directed by Adrian Molina, who also wrote the screenplay. As explained in the EW article: "This is a story we want to share with the world, but it’s also been particularly important to us that when the Latino community sees the film, that it resonates and it feels like we got it right, and that’s what we’re really trying to do. We all feel the gravity." Disney will release Pixar's Coco in theaters in 3D starting on November 22nd, 2017 this fall.