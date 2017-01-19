Must Watch: Final Trailer for James Mangold's 'Logan' Wolvie Movie

"She's like you. Very much like you." 20th Century Fox has unveiled a final, incredible full-length trailer for James Mangold's Logan, the final Wolverine movie starring Hugh Jackman as the mutant superhero. Logan is set in 2024 on the Mexican border, following an aging Wolverine and Professor X, played again by Patrick Stewart, as they struggle with mental issues. Also starring Boyd Holbrook, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Stephen Merchant and Eriq La Salle, along with Dafne Keen as the young mutant known as X-23. This is Jackman's 9th time playing Wolverine, commonly known as Logan though his original name is James Howlett. This looks seriously badass and gritty and awesome and emotional. I'm excited to catch the film at its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival next month. Until then, fire this up.

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for James Mangold's Logan, direct from Fox's YouTube:

Set in the future of 2024, Logan and Professor Charles Xavier must cope with the loss of the X-Men when a corporation lead by Nathaniel Essex is destroying the world leaving it to destruction, with Logan's healing abilities slowly fading away and Xavier's Alzheimer's forcing him to forget. Logan must defeat Nathaniel Essex with the help of a young girl named Laura Kinney, a female clone of Wolverine. Logan is once again directed by American filmmaker James Mangold (on Twitter @mang0ld), of the last Wolvie movie The Wolverine, as well as Girl, Interrupted, Kate & Leopold, Identity, Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma and Knight and Day previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Green & David James Kelly. 20th Century Fox will release Mangold's Logan in theaters everywhere March 3rd coming up. Going to see this opening night?