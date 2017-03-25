Must Watch: First Full Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Movie

"You said the age of heroes would never come again." "It has to." It's time! Warner Bros has unleashed the first official trailer for DC's Justice League, featuring tons of action-packed footage of the team of five superheros from the DC Comics world coming together to save the world. This is the first actual trailer aside from the Comic-Con footage last year. Justice League is the continuation of the Batman v Superman series in the DC universe bringing together five super-powered beings: Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. There may be a few others, and the extensive cast includes Willem Dafoe, Jeremy Irons, Amber Heard, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Honestly this looks pretty damn cool, just pure entertainment, with a few epic shots at the end. Will it live up to the hype? Only time will tell.

Here's the first full trailer (+ poster) for Zack Snyder's Justice League movie, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can also still watch the first Comic-Con trailer for DC's Justice League here, to see more early footage.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Justice League is once again directed by Zack Snyder, of Batman v Superman, Man of Steel, Sucker Punch, Watchmen, 300, and Dawn of the Dead previously. The screenplay is by Chris Terrio (Argo). WB will unleash the Justice League on November 17th, 2017 later this year. Who's ready?