Must Watch: First Full Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Movie

by
March 25, 2017
Justice League Movie

"You said the age of heroes would never come again." "It has to." It's time! Warner Bros has unleashed the first official trailer for DC's Justice League, featuring tons of action-packed footage of the team of five superheros from the DC Comics world coming together to save the world. This is the first actual trailer aside from the Comic-Con footage last year. Justice League is the continuation of the Batman v Superman series in the DC universe bringing together five super-powered beings: Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. There may be a few others, and the extensive cast includes Willem Dafoe, Jeremy Irons, Amber Heard, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Honestly this looks pretty damn cool, just pure entertainment, with a few epic shots at the end. Will it live up to the hype? Only time will tell.

Here's the first full trailer (+ poster) for Zack Snyder's Justice League movie, direct from WB's YouTube:

Justice League Movie Poster

You can also still watch the first Comic-Con trailer for DC's Justice League here, to see more early footage.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Justice League is once again directed by Zack Snyder, of Batman v Superman, Man of Steel, Sucker Punch, Watchmen, 300, and Dawn of the Dead previously. The screenplay is by Chris Terrio (Argo). WB will unleash the Justice League on November 17th, 2017 later this year. Who's ready?

  • Xerxexx
    Well I'm in. I enjoyed BvS and am excited to see what's​ next.
    • dan
      me too!
    • Cyberdine
      Finally. Someone who makes sense!
      • Let me fix it for you:" Finally. Someone who shares my taste".
        • dan
          no, he had it right to begin with.
    • shiboleth
      True. I never understood hate for that film...
    • Nash
      I enjoyed BvS too, but not because it was a good movie. I didn't think it was a good movie. It was a movie with two of my favorite superheroes teaming up. And there was plenty of action, a huge monster and an awesome chick. But it was far from a masterpiece in any way possible. I hope JL will be more than BvS in a way that characters are more interesting and the story is more interesting. But by the looks of a trailer... Mmm, An army of flying robots invades the earth. Looks like Age of Ultron all over again. But this time after sunset. And sure, this looks enjoyable, but it could be so much more.
  • Cyberdine
    *chills* looks amazing.
  • Steven Lewis
    Looking good for the most part. Something about Cyborg doesn't look right or work for me though. Wonder Woman looks better than ever, the Flash and Aquaman tick all the boxes for looking cool. Hoping for Superman to make a return at the end...
  • Oriyan J. Ovadia
    I don't know, way too much CGI and green screen. Everything looks like the Doomsday fight from Batman v Superman. I'm super excited for this, but I kinda get the feeling we're getting another BvS, with more jokes. Crossing my fingers for this one. By the way, that Wonderwoman fan-service, yum!
    • CShane
      Agreed.
  • Nielsen700
    Sure!
  • Wasim S. Khan
    Wow they didnt listen to stupid critics and Kids........ Dark and Edgy looks great
  • grimjob
    I hope it's good. Also, I wish they didn't go so heavy on the CGI. You can do it DC, get your shit together.
    • Jon Odishaw
      I would be okay with everything CGI. It's just that the CGI is weak compared to stuff like planet of the apes. It's like all the worst CGI in war craft when they can afford(one would think) to make it like the best CGI in war craft.
  • shiboleth
    One of those guilty pleasures I can't resist. Although, it's Superman why I want to see this ...
    • DAVIDPD
      He'll for sure be in there somewhere...probably the end.
      • shiboleth
        I'm sucker for that superhero character ever since I was a kid. One of the first films that I saw with my a year younger brother (and I was like six or seven years old) was first Superman with tragic Christopher Reeve. Since then, I always considered him more a film character than one from the comic books. So yeah, I hope he'll appear sooner than the end. He'll probably save the day or something like that. We'll see ...
  • Neuromancer
    The only thing I truly want out of this film is an insanely strong version of the Flash. Anything else is gravy.
    • dan
      I'm really stoked at how flash, wonderwoman and aquaman are being presented - haven't seen enough of cyborg yet.
  • I won't lie. I like it. PS: Just don't bring Superman. He will ruin the pleasure.
    • Bo
      Can't go with you on this one, tarek. Who'd a thought I'd hear John Lennon's song Come Together in a trailer for super duper comic book heroes flying through the air in their assorted ridiculous costumes? I'll take a pass on this for sure and perhaps go next door to where Baywatch might be playing with all the shapely beautiful babes running around in the sun. More my cup of tea, if you know what I mean. Cheers!
      • I dunno Bo. While I see where you are coming from, and can agree with you on many poorly written superheroes movies, I can still enjoy a good superhero movie ( Ironman 1, Raimi's Spiderman and Winter Soldier are my top 3). I hated BvS mainly because of the wooden play of Superman and the embarrassing script that made Lex Luthor a crazy guy with a 20 IQ. But I have a good vibe with this one. The tone is very light. I won't be disappointed by the visuals for sure, but hopefully this time, the script will be better. As for Baywatch, well, while I share with you your love for the female curves, I don't like movies that use the female body as a prop. it's gross. Call me old school. ;D
        • Bo
          Well...hmmmmmm....glad you like some of these movies. They just don't hack it for me. As far as the using the female body as a prop and that it's gross?...I ain't gonna touch that with a ten foot pole!...except...gross? I mean, maybe inappropriate, maybe...except it's just a stupid, gross movie...but the gals themselves being gross?...lol... And I don't know if it's old school or just...prudish? Sorry, my friend. I think I get your point, but....well...I've gotten myself within that ten foot pole now so I'm gonna extract myself least I offend you...take care, tarek.
          • No offense taken. I'm prudish in my own way. Because my body "betrays" me when I'm in front of a bimbo wearing a short skirt. ;D
          • Bo
            ...lol...great response, tarek...I'm still laughing out loud at it...let me add that I was being a bit of a male jerk funning' with the whole babes in swim suits thing and all that. It's all idiocy, of course! Still...man oh man they are a work of nature...or the gods...or whatever...
      • dan
        interesting. I think i'll go to the justice league movie with my shapely babe - it's win/win!
  • MAWG
    Not sure that "I'm Rich" should be suggested as a superpower. We shouldn't give Donald Trump any more ideas.....
    • Because he's the Trumpeteer.
    • Bo
      Well, as a little quip it was kinda funny...but I agree that we shouldn't give that guy you mentioned any more ideas...lol...
    • dan
      trump won. get over it mawg.
  • DAVIDPD
    Not going to think too much. We were spoiled by Nolan's BATMAN films...and forgot these are supposed to be popcorn mindless fun!
    • dan
      what do nolans batman films have to do with justice league? CN films were about batman only. this film is about the entire justice league. and while were here, nolans 3rd batman film wasn't very good compared to the first 2.
  • thejon93rd
    I'm hoping the "I'm rich" line is simply replaced with "I'm Batman" come November. Overall though, I like what I see from this and the Wonder Woman movie thus far. I think WB/DC is trying to do the opposite of what the Batman v Superman marketing-campaign did with it's first-two trailers, by revealing Doomsday along with showing Batman and Superman come to terms with each other in the end (since the film is called "Batman v Superman", it was extremely disappointing to see them spoil that for people who watched the trailers... which was nearly everyone who saw the blasted film). Either way, I'm keeping expectations low for this one until I see it. However, I have a strong feeling that Wonder Woman and Justice League will be the perfect one-two punch for DC films moving forward.
    • Jon Odishaw
      I'm batman is more of a batman thing to say. Not so much Bruce Wayne.
      • thejon93rd
        True, true. Would have been a fun line all the same. Though I still don't mind this "I'm rich" line, already hardcore nitpickers are taking offense to it because... he's rich or something? I don't know. Either way I'm really enjoying what I'm seeing from this film so far. I dig the campy-feel of these trailers, the cheesy one-liners and the fact that these heroes are communicating with each other more in these two trailers than throughout the entirety of Batman v Superman's whopping 3-hour runtime gives me faith.
  • Mark
    What an odd week. Marvel released a total dud on Netflix (I won't get those 13 hours back), and then DC has it's best trailer to date. I want to live in a world where both are awesome, so I'm going to forgive Iron Fist and just look forward to everything else. This year is going to be epic. Already having Lego Batman, Logan, and Kong in the bag, waiting for Guardians 2, Spiderman Homecoming, Wonder Woman, Thor Ragnarok, Transformers (I know, I shouldn't count this but I'm an old fan and I always like them), Justice League, and a proper Star Wars sequel. This year is just an insanely wonderful time to be a fan of this stuff.
    • Emdub52
      You Just summed up what was in my head. A wonderful time indeed.
  • That made my balls tickle a little.

FACEBOOK + LINKS