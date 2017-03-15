Must Watch: First Teaser Trailer for Pixar's First Musical Titled 'Coco'

"The music - it's not just in me, it IS me." Disney has debuted the first official teaser trailer for Pixar's new movie, a musical titled Coco, based around the Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead. We don't know much about the plot, but as you can see, it involves a young boy getting lost in the world of the dead while searching for his father. The voice cast includes newcomer Anthony Gonzalez playing Miguel, along with Benjamin Bratt, Gael Garcia Bernal, Renee Victor. As our initial introduction to this original movie from Pixar, this is quite wonderful. I love that we're getting a new Pixar movie that has a dog as a sidekick. Beyond that, it looks like it has the emotion of Monsters Inc in a Mexican musical, and I'm excited already.

Here's the very first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Pixar's Coco, direct from Disney's YouTube:

The short synopsis is quite vague: Pixar's Coco follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who sets off a chain of events relating to a century-old mystery, leading to an extraordinary family reunion. Coco is directed by filmmaker Lee Unkrich (of Toy Story 2, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, Toy Story 3) and co-directed by Adrian Molina, who also wrote the screenplay. As explained in the EW article: "This is a story we want to share with the world, but it’s also been particularly important to us that when the Latino community sees the film, that it resonates and it feels like we got it right, and that’s what we’re really trying to do. We all feel the gravity." Disney will release Pixar's Coco in theaters in 3D starting on November 22nd, 2017 this fall.