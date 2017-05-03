MOVIE TRAILERS

Must Watch: First Trailer for Nikolaj Arcel's 'The Dark Tower' Movie

May 3, 2017
"The tower protects both our worlds. If it falls, hell will be unleashed." Sony Pictures has finally released the first trailer for the adaptation of Stephen King's book series, The Dark Tower. Directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, this cinematic version of the story is more sci-fi than fantasy, about a Gunslinger roaming an Old West-like landscape in pursuit of the man in black. Idris Elba stars as Roland Deschain, with Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black. The cast includes Abbey Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, Fran Kranz, Tom Taylor, Katheryn Winnick, Alex McGregor, Nicholas Hamilton, Claudia Kim, and Michael Barbieri. This actually looks pretty damn cool, but it also looks a bit messy, with almost too much going on. The story framed around the young kid is quite interesting. I'll definitely be seeing this film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nikolaj Arcel's The Dark Tower, direct from YouTube:

The Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Elba), roams an Old West-like landscape where "the world has moved on" in pursuit of the man in black (McConaughey). He's also searching for the fabled Dark Tower, in the hopes that reaching it will preserve his dying world. The Dark Tower adaptation is directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, of the films King's Game, Island of Lost Souls, Truth About Men, and A Royal Affair previously. The screenplay is credited to Nikolaj Arcel, Akiva Goldsman, Anders Thomas Jensen, and Jeff Pinkner. Based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, first published 1982, now a series of 7 books. Sony Pictures will open The Dark Tower in theaters starting August 4th later this summer. Who's ready?

  • Akirakorn
    First! 😛 ...poster... ...in a long time that I really really want on my wall.
  • Efterklang
    Was that the Overlook Hotel in the picture in that office? Neat easter egg. Movie looks interesting, I'll watch it.
  • Taternuts222
    As a HUGE fan of the books, I'm going to have to go into this one with an open mind. Looks like it'll be a mash-up of the first 3 books and it will not follow the books very closely. Where are Eddie and Susannah? I understand why they did it...I think "The Gunslinger" by itself would make for a movie only fans of the series would go to see. I could gripe about the differences, but honestly, in no way did I believe they would be able to pull this off in a way that serious fans would love. Still excited to see it. Maybe somewhere, somehow, someone will be able to do the books justice in cinema. There are other worlds than these.
  • Tester
    I used to be a big King fan from day one but grew tired of his long stories.. I think my last book was Dolores so I did not read any of these books.. So my comment is strictly based on what I saw in this trailer... That looks like crap !! But for all the books fans, I do hope this turns out to be everything you have been waiting for !!

FACEBOOK + LINKS