Must Watch: First Trailer for Nikolaj Arcel's 'The Dark Tower' Movie

"The tower protects both our worlds. If it falls, hell will be unleashed." Sony Pictures has finally released the first trailer for the adaptation of Stephen King's book series, The Dark Tower. Directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, this cinematic version of the story is more sci-fi than fantasy, about a Gunslinger roaming an Old West-like landscape in pursuit of the man in black. Idris Elba stars as Roland Deschain, with Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black. The cast includes Abbey Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, Fran Kranz, Tom Taylor, Katheryn Winnick, Alex McGregor, Nicholas Hamilton, Claudia Kim, and Michael Barbieri. This actually looks pretty damn cool, but it also looks a bit messy, with almost too much going on. The story framed around the young kid is quite interesting. I'll definitely be seeing this film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Nikolaj Arcel's The Dark Tower, direct from YouTube:

The Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Elba), roams an Old West-like landscape where "the world has moved on" in pursuit of the man in black (McConaughey). He's also searching for the fabled Dark Tower, in the hopes that reaching it will preserve his dying world. The Dark Tower adaptation is directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, of the films King's Game, Island of Lost Souls, Truth About Men, and A Royal Affair previously. The screenplay is credited to Nikolaj Arcel, Akiva Goldsman, Anders Thomas Jensen, and Jeff Pinkner. Based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, first published 1982, now a series of 7 books. Sony Pictures will open The Dark Tower in theaters starting August 4th later this summer. Who's ready?