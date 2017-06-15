Must Watch: First Trailer for 'Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press'

"He's doing this because he wants to bring Gawker down." Netflix has premiered the official trailer for the documentary Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press, the latest from acclaimed filmmaker Brian Knappenberger, of the docs We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists and The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz. Knappenberger is one of my favorite doc filmmakers, as he understands the internet better than most people, and always sheds a light on the truth no matter how hard it is to find. Nobody Speak dives deep into the case of Hulk Hogan (aka Terry Bollea) vs Gawker. Unfortunately, Gawker lost the trial and they had to shut down because of this defeat. The film looks at how the idea of a free press is fading away, and the most powerful people with the most money are taking control over everything. This premiered at Sundance and it's a riveting, frightening, remarkable doc that you should take time to watch.

Trailer (+ poster) for Brian Knappenberger's doc Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press, on YouTube:

The trial between Hulk Hogan and Gawker Media pitted privacy rights against freedom of the press, and raised important questions about how big money can silence media. This film is an examination of the perils and duties of the free press. In an age of extreme inequality, how vulnerable is a free press that has lost most of its traditional sources of income? Perhaps most frightening, what could a billionaire with the executive branch at his command do to those who have angered him? Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press is directed by talented documentary filmmaker Brian Knappenberger (@knappB), of the docs We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists and The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz. This doc first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and also played at SXSW and Hot Docs. Netflix releases Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press streaming starting June 23rd this month. Must watch doc.