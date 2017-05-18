MOVIE TRAILERS

Must Watch: First Trailer for 'The Glass Castle' Featuring Brie Larson

May 18, 2017
The Glass Castle Trailer

"This is as real as it gets kids, you learn from living!" Lionsgate has unveiled the first trailer for the film The Glass Castle, the latest feature from writer/director Destin Daniel Cretton, who is one of the most underrated filmmakers working today. Cretton has made two outstanding films so far: I Am Not a Hipster (in 2012) and Short Term 12 (in 2013). This time he adapts the memoirs of Jeannette Walls, as played by Brie Larson, a woman growing up in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who's an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father. The cast features Naomi Watts & Woody Harrelson (as her odd mother & father, respectively), Sarah Snook, Max Greenfield, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and others. As expected, this looks fantastic and it's easily one of my most anticipated films to see this year. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Destin Cretton's The Glass Castle, direct from YouTube:

The Glass Castle Movie

A girl named Jeannette (Brie Larson) comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who's an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children's imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty. The Glass Castle is written and directed by talented American filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, of the films I Am Not a Hipster and Short Term 12 previously. This is based on the memoir by Jeannette Walls, adapted by Cretton and Andrew Lanham. Lionsgate will release The Glass Castle in theaters starting on August 11th this summer. Stay tuned for more. First impression?

  • DAVIDPD
    I am not sure if the parents here are selfish or noble. I am leaning towards selfish.
    • shiboleth
      That sounds interesting David, but, why would that be even possible as a fact? Is there a possibility not to be selfish in that situation?
      • DAVIDPD
        Sure, I think most people would be inclined to see the parents as selfish, but if they are truly acting on their principles and not their base desires, I think that could be noble. I have heard more than a few stories from thirty-forty somethings about how they grew up in communes during the 1970s due to their parents believing in something strongly. People back then had a lot of faith in humanity. Or at least more than they do now.
  • Brandon Cole
    Amazing trailer. Definitely on my must see list!
  • kitano0
    Woody Harrelson, always one of better actors, is transforming into one of the best, ever.
  • backwardsprogress
    Takes a good message wayyyyyyyy too far.
  • shiboleth
    Very good acting ensemble and quite a story filled with palpable sense of life. Definitely yes ...
  • Efterklang
    Short Term 12 was so good. Watching this for sure.

