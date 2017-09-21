Must Watch First Trailer for Wes Anderson's Stop-Motion 'Isle of Dogs'

"Somebody is up to something…" Fox Searchlight has revealed the first official trailer for Wes Anderson's latest film, a stop-motion adventure titled Isle of Dogs. Set in Japan, the story follows a boy's odyssey in search of his dog. That's about all we know, since this is our first official glimpse at footage from the film (aside from the very brief announcement last year). Isle of Dogs features the voice of Edward Norton as Rex, along with a huge ensemble voice cast: Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Kara Hayward, Fisher Stevens, F. Murray Abraham, Courtney B. Vance, Bob Balaban, and Yoko Ono. I completely adore Anderson's Fantastic Mr. Fox, and I'm crazy excited to see Anderson make another stop-motion movie about dogs next (since I also love dogs). I have a feeling I'm going to adore this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, direct from FSL's YouTube:

You can see the first announcement clip for Isle of Dogs here. Follow the film on Twitter @isleofdogsmovie.

The latest stop-motion animated feature film from director Wes Anderson, a co-production with Studio Babelsberg. Set in Japan, Isle of Dogs follows a boy's odyssey in search of his dog. Isle of Dogs is written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Wes Anderson, of the films Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, and The Grand Budapest Hotel previously. It's produced by Anderson, Jeremy Dawson, Steven Rales, and Scott Rudin. Fox Searchlight will release Anderson's Isle of Dogs in select theaters starting March 23rd, 2018 early next year. Stay tuned for more updates. Who else can't wait to see this?