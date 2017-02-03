Must Watch: Meet a Real Life Batman in 'Being Batman' Short Film

WORTH WATCHING

February 3, 2017
"It is not an acting class, it is not a character switch, it really is who I am." Batman fans have to check out this wild short film called Being Batman, about a "real life" Batman vigilante who defends the streets of Brampton, Ontario, Canada. This is almost too crazy to be true, but it really is a short doc about a guy who dresses up as Batman, and pretty much believes he really is Batman - no, seriously. I love the way this short is put together, with voice-over driving the narrative, making it much more thrilling to watch. This would play as a nice double feature with the Batkid documentary. Really, you need to watch this to see for yourself.

Thanks to Film School Rejects for the tip. Short description from Vimeo: "A look behind the mask of the real life Batman." Being Batman is directed by Ryan Freeman (official website), who also did the music for the short film. Produced by Lossless Creative, with Nick Freeman working as drone & camera assistant. This first premiered on Short of the Week. I almost can't believe that this is a true story, but I guess it was bound to happen somewhere. The short profiles the vigilante work of Stephen Lawrence, who goes by the nickname "Brampton Batman". For more info, visit Lossless Creative. For more shorts, click here. What do you think?

  • Nash
    Can't this guy replace Affleck?
  • Trey
    So they followed behind a guy that does cos-play....LMAO
  • DAVIDPD
    I wonder if he would still be doing this BS if he lived in Death Valley? // Not likely.
    • TheOct8pus
      By Death Valley, do you mean the US? Because he's likely to get shot after a night or two in the States....
  • Neuromancer
    It's always nice to see people who truely believe in their passion and completely live it, regardless of what it may be (as long as it doesn't harm other people).
  • TheOct8pus
    I love how he has a Bat-clock on the wall.... he reminds me of Wesley Willis - the schizophrenic songwriter....if you're not familiar with him, you should check him out. He passed away like 15 years ago, but he released tons of weird hilarious music, including the iconic song, "I Whooped Batman's Ass"
  • ragethorn
    Grow up bro.

