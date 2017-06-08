Must Watch: Official Trailer for Powerful Documentary 'Chasing Coral'

"Our oceans are dramatically changing and we are losing coral reefs on a global scale." So sad. Netflix has debuted the official trailer for the extraordinary documentary Chasing Coral, in celebration of World Oceans Day today. This amazing doc is the follow-up to Chasing Ice, also profiling the devastating effects of climate change. This time filmmaker Jeff Orlowski dives underwater to show use firsthand what's happening to the coral reefs on this planet. He spent three years with "divers, underwater photographers, and experts to reveal the majesty of our oceans, and the rapidly changing reality we're facing." I saw this at its premiere at Sundance and totally fell for it (read my glowing review). It made me cry with tears of frustration, and happiness, because it's a beautifully-made film - the best climate doc I've seen in years (I've seen them all).

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Orlowski's documentary Chasing Coral, from YouTube:

For more on the doc and how to help, visit the official website. And add the film to your list on Netflix.

Chasing Coral taps into the collective will and wisdom of an ad man, a self-proclaimed coral nerd, top-notch camera designers, and renowned marine biologists as they reveal a phenomenon called “coral bleaching.” With its breathtaking photography and nail-biting suspense, Chasing Coral is a dramatic revelation that won’t have audiences sitting idle for long. Chasing Coral is directed by filmmaking Jeff Orlowski, of the award-winning documentary Chasing Ice previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, where it won the Documentary Audience Award. Netflix will release Chasing Coral streaming worldwide starting July 14th this summer. Read my review if you need more! This is a must see.