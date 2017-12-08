Must Watch: Official Trailer for Robert Rodriguez's 'Alita: Battle Angel'

"It's a harsh world. The strong prey on the weak down here." Whoa. You have to see this! After almost a decade in development, Robert Rodriguez finally went off and made James Cameron's adaptation of Alita: Battle Angel, based on the popular manga series. 20th Century Fox has debuted the first trailer for Alita: Battle Angel, about a deadly cyborg humanoid named Alita, played by Rosa Salazar, who is found in a scrap heap by Dr. Dyson Ido. Rodriguez used James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis' script that has been floating around for years, and Cameron is also a producer along with Jon Landau. So this still has the James Cameron touch (since he was originally supposed to direct), but Rodriguez is at the helm instead. The film's full cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Eiza González, Michelle Rodriguez, Christoph Waltz, Jackie Earle Haley, Jeff Fahey, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Casper Van Dien. Get your first look here.

Here's the first official trailer for Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel, direct from Fox's YouTube:

Alita is a creation from an age of despair. Found by the mysterious Dr. Ido while trolling for cyborg parts, Alita becomes a lethal, dangerous being. She cannot remember who she is, or where she came from. But to Dr. Ido, the truth is all too clear. She is the one being who can break the cycle of death and destruction left behind from Tiphares. But to accomplish her true purpose, she must fight and kill. And that is where Alita's true significance comes to bear. She is an angel from heaven. She is an angel of death. Alita: Battle Angel is directed by American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, of El Mariachi, Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, The Faculty, Spy Kids 1 - 4, Grindhouse's Planet Terror, Sin City, Machete 1 & 2, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For previously. The screenplay is written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis; based on Yukito Kishiro's acclaimed manga series first published in 1990. 20th Century Fox will release Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel in theaters everywhere starting July 20th, 2018 next summer. Your first impression?