Must Watch: Second Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's 'Blade Runner 2049'

"There is an order to things. That's what we do here - we keep order." Warner Bros has unveiled the second trailer for the new Blade Runner 2049 movie, a sequel to the original seminal sci-fi classic Blade Runner, first released in 1982. Directed by one of my favorite working filmmakers, Denis Villeneuve, with Ridley Scott consulting as well, the more we see from this movie, the better it looks. This direct sequel takes place 30 years after the original story, and stars Ryan Gosling as the new LAPD Officer who must find Deckard, who has been missing all this time. Harrison Ford returns to play Deckard, and the new cast of 2049 also includes Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James as well as David Dastmalchian. This looks absolutely spectacular, with stunning cinematography thanks to Roger Deakins, and the same grittiness as the first one. I so can't wait to see this.

Here's the second official trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the very first announcement teaser for Blade Runner 2049 here, to view more footage.

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros will release Blade Runner 2049 in theaters everywhere on October 6th later this fall. For more follow @bladerunner. Looking good?