Must Watch: Second Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's 'Blade Runner 2049'

by
May 8, 2017
Blade Runner 2049 Trailer

"There is an order to things. That's what we do here - we keep order." Warner Bros has unveiled the second trailer for the new Blade Runner 2049 movie, a sequel to the original seminal sci-fi classic Blade Runner, first released in 1982. Directed by one of my favorite working filmmakers, Denis Villeneuve, with Ridley Scott consulting as well, the more we see from this movie, the better it looks. This direct sequel takes place 30 years after the original story, and stars Ryan Gosling as the new LAPD Officer who must find Deckard, who has been missing all this time. Harrison Ford returns to play Deckard, and the new cast of 2049 also includes Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James as well as David Dastmalchian. This looks absolutely spectacular, with stunning cinematography thanks to Roger Deakins, and the same grittiness as the first one. I so can't wait to see this.

Here's the second official trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the very first announcement teaser for Blade Runner 2049 here, to view more footage.

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros will release Blade Runner 2049 in theaters everywhere on October 6th later this fall. For more follow @bladerunner. Looking good?

  • Brandon Cole
    Not the best cut trailer to like set up the tone of the film but it looks stunning! The crew x cast behind this one; it has to succeed! Seeing Deckard old is soo weird lol.
  • Yes!! This is what i am waiting for! Looks good!
  • Mr. Nice Guy
    Film of the year!
  • LeoForPrez
    I just exploded in my pants
  • deerosa
    WOW! The look and score of the original. Denis is on it!
  • Duane
    If Harrison Ford dies in this one I'm gonna go all Solo on Greedo.
    • Hopefully he will. He's getting too old for this sh*t
      • Duane
        Hah. You just gave Indy a black spot! #indiana5
        • That's exactly what is bothering me. He didn't age well. I found him borderline creepy in Indy 4. I can't imagine what he will look like in Indy 5. He should have stopped at last crusade. Indy works well as a trilogy. Better to go the "young indy" way instead of persisting in making sequels.
          • Duane
            Not to hi jack this thread and make it Indy (sorry) but they could go meta and cast Alden Ehrenreich as young indy. Meh.... just a thought.
  • Lots to look forward to this year.
    • Duane
      certainly shaping up that way.
  • kitano0
    I want to see this now. Right now!!!

