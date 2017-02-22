Must Watch: Superb Opening Prologue Preview for 'Alien: Covenant'

"It kinda spooks me out - it's a big old sea of nothing." Fox has revealed a fantastic 4-minute opening prologue preview for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant. This is such an awesome way to introduce everyone to these new characters in this movie. In the preview, the entire crew on the new mission gather for a final meal before entering cryosleep. There's some really great moments in this, it's kind of eerie how good this is, especially Waterston's speech at the end. The massive cast includes: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Uli Latukefu, Benjamin Rigby, and Amy Seimetz. Everyone needs to pause and watch this. "I couldn't pick a better bunch of jerks to get marooned on a distant planet with."

Here's the new opening prologue teaser for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, direct from Fox's YouTube:

The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Alien: Covenant is once again directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott, of the original Alien from 1979 and Prometheus from 2012, as well as the films The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven and Legend previously. The screenplay is by Michael Green and Jack Paglen, with a rewrite by John Logan. Fox will release Alien: Covenant in 3D in theaters starting on May 19th, 2017 this summer. How fun was that?