MOVIE TRAILERS

Must Watch: First Teaser for Rian Johnson's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

by
April 14, 2017
Source: YouTube

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer

"I only know one truth… It's time for the Jedi to end." Disney + Lucasfilm have debuted the first official teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the next film in the ongoing Star Wars saga. Directed by Rian Johnson, this film continues the storyline started in The Force Awakens following Rey, Finn, Poe, and Kylo Ren. Daisy Ridley returns as Rey, with John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong'o, Peter Mayhew, Andy Serkis, and Warwick Davis. Newcomers include Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and others. This is our very first glimpse at the movie, so there isn't too much revealed here, but there is a lot to think about. I love the visuals, it's exciting to see Rey getting stronger, but I'm worried Luke may be going bad. Fire it up!

Here's the first teaser trailer for Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, direct from YouTube:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga. Star Wars - Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is directed by American filmmaker Rian Johnson, of the films Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper previously, as well as a few episodes of "Breaking Bad". The screenplay is written by Rian Johnson, based on the characters created by George Lucas. Featuring cinematography by Steve Yedlin (The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Carrie, San Andreas), production design by Rick Heinrichs, and music by John Williams. It was produced by Ram Bergman, and Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm. Disney will release Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters worldwide starting December 15th later this year. First impression?

Find more posts in Star Wars, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • desispeed
    the end of the Jedi/Sith orders?
  • fatchary
    Oh man, I think they're going to the "disguised reboot" path again. It seems that the premise is identical to Empire Strikes Back... a major defeat to the rebel forces, jedi training and in the end freeze Finn or Poe in a carbonite
  • Jon Odishaw
    Kind of underwhelming after the insane praise we've heard in rumour
  • BigJohnson
    AT-ATs....how original Jedi Master teaching apprentice....how original
    • Rey can't take online Jedi courses.
  • Brandon Cole
    Looks better than Looper lol! This looks absolutely stunning, x again I can not wait! No more teasers or trailers for me til December!
    • Jon Odishaw
      I thought Looper was spectacular
      • John Doe
        I too thought Looper was spectacular. Well the first half atleast.
  • Its not the best trailer, but hey it's star wars so i am going to watch it. By the way the force awakens is not getting better with multiple viewings, in fact it's horrible when you watch it more than once... Negative comments in 1...2...3:
    • You right. Star wars Episode IV is the best. You can watch it 100 times and you'll still want to watch it again.
    • Lagoya
      Very true! I thought I was the only one who found it a bit disappointing on the second viewing.
    • grimjob
      I don't think it gets any worse, nor does it get better. It what it is.
      • No really, it's getting more worse after the first time... Dialog, plotholes etc.. The first time the hype is too big...
  • I don't see any comic relief to balance the seriousness of the drama.
  • grimjob
    I just hope it doesn't follow the same beats as Empire. I'm excited to see it, and (hopefully) we get to see Mark Hamill eff somebody up.
  • Watched Rogue One again at the weekend, it was actually not bad the second time around. Wonder if Kylo will still be an emo.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS