Must Watch: First Teaser for Rian Johnson's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

"I only know one truth… It's time for the Jedi to end." Disney + Lucasfilm have debuted the first official teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the next film in the ongoing Star Wars saga. Directed by Rian Johnson, this film continues the storyline started in The Force Awakens following Rey, Finn, Poe, and Kylo Ren. Daisy Ridley returns as Rey, with John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong'o, Peter Mayhew, Andy Serkis, and Warwick Davis. Newcomers include Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and others. This is our very first glimpse at the movie, so there isn't too much revealed here, but there is a lot to think about. I love the visuals, it's exciting to see Rey getting stronger, but I'm worried Luke may be going bad. Fire it up!

Here's the first teaser trailer for Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, direct from YouTube:

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga. Star Wars - Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is directed by American filmmaker Rian Johnson, of the films Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper previously, as well as a few episodes of "Breaking Bad". The screenplay is written by Rian Johnson, based on the characters created by George Lucas. Featuring cinematography by Steve Yedlin (The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Carrie, San Andreas), production design by Rick Heinrichs, and music by John Williams. It was produced by Ram Bergman, and Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm. Disney will release Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters worldwide starting December 15th later this year. First impression?