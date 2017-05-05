Must Watch: Third Trailer for Christopher Nolan's WWII Film 'Dunkirk'

"The call went out. We have to go to Dunkirk. Ready on the stern line." Warner Bros has revealed the third official trailer for Christopher Nolan's WWII action thriller Dunkirk, about the Dunkirk evacuation in 1940 at the beginning of WWII. This is the longest, most impressive trailer for this film yet. Starring Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, James D'Arcy, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, Jack Lowden, and Adam Long. When Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France were surrounded by the German army during a fierce battle in France at the start of WWII, they had to evacuate by boat across the English channel. This is an intense, thrilling trailer and finally packs in a whole bunch of outstanding footage from Nolan's WWII film. The way this builds makes my heart race. Can't wait to see it!

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, direct from WB's YouTube:

Dunkirk tells the story of the miraculous evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France, between May 27th and June 4th, 1940, during Battle of France in Word War II. Dunkirk is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of the movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, The Prestige, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Interstellar previously. It was filmed on location on the actual beaches where the evacuation took place in Dunkirk, France. Warner Bros will release Dunkirk in theaters everywhere on July 21st this summer. We'll be there opening night. What about you?