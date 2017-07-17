Natalie Portman & Lily-Rose Depp in New US Trailer for 'Planetarium'

"Things are so different since you came into my life." Vision Films has unveiled a new official US trailer for the release of the French film Planetarium, which premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals last fall. Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp star as sisters in Paris in the 1930s who have the mysterious supernatural ability to connect with ghosts. The two of them start to put on performances in the city and make films, but end up in some other trouble. The full cast includes Emmanuel Salinger, Amira Casar, Pierre Salvadori, and Louis Garrel. I'm not so sure about this, as I never heard anyone raving about it, there doesn't seem to be much good buzz. It looks intriguing, but also kind of all over the place. Take a look.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Rebecca Zlotowski's Planetarium, direct from YouTube:

Follows the journey of sisters who are believed to possess the supernatural ability to connect with ghosts. They cross paths with a visionary French producer while performing in Paris. Planetarium is directed by young French filmmaker Rebecca Zlotowski, of the films Belle épine (Dear Prudence) and Grand Central previously. The screenplay is written by Rebecca Zlotowski & Robin Campillo. This film first premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals in late 2016, and also played at the London, Vienna, and Stockholm Film Festivals before opening in theaters in France last November. Vision Films will finally open Rebecca Zlotowski's Planetarium in select US theaters starting August 11th this summer. Anyone still interested?