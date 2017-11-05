New Awards Season Trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit' Released

"You can shoot me with your words… But just like life, I rise." Annapurna has debuted an extra trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit, which already opened in theaters in August just a few months ago. The young studio is planning a re-release and strong awards season push, which is why this trailer is arriving now. The film will be back in theaters in 10 cities starting on December 1st. In the meantime, this trailer shows us another side of Detroit that wasn't in the first batch of trailers. The huge cast includes John Boyega, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, Ben O'Toole, Hannah Murray, Anthony Mackie, Jacob Latimore, Algee Smith, Joseph David-Jones, Kaitlyn Dever, Jason Mitchell, John Krasinski, plus Laz Alonso. The film received great reviews at release, and it's definitely worth catching (if you haven't already seen it).

Here's the newest "Still I Rise" trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit, direct from Annapurna's YouTube:

The words are from Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise" - read the full text.

You can still see the first trailer + poster for Bigelow's Detroit here, or the second trailer + the third trailer.

A police raid in Detroit in 1967 results in one of the largest citizen uprisings in the United States' history. Telling the true story of the infamous Detroit riot that took place in July of 1967, which lasted five days. Detroit is directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow, of the films Near Dark, Blue Steel, Point Break, Strange Days, The Weight of Water, K-19: The Widowmaker, Mission Zero, The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, and the short film Last Days previously. The screenplay is written by Mark Boal, who has worked with Bigelow previously on scripts for The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty. Annapurna will release Detroit in theaters everywhere starting August 4th. It will be re-released again December 1st.