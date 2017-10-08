New Comic-Con Trailer for 'Professor Marston & the Wonder Women'

"I write what I see, about women I know… Beautiful, brilliant, ferocious. They have the power within themselves to create their own destiny." Annapurna Pictures has unveiled another new trailer from the New York Comic-Con for Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is about the origin of the DC superhero Wonder Woman, and the man and two women behind the character. She first appeared in All Star Comics #8 in October of 1941, then on the cover in 1942. Luke Evans plays Dr. William Marston, who was in a polyamorous relationship with his wife, Elizabeth, and a former student of his, Olive Byrne. Rebecca Hall stars as Elizabeth Marston, and Bella Heathcote as Olive. This looks like an intriguing, passionate film that tells a fascinating story that will (as one of the quotes says) "change the way you look at Wonder Woman" forever. I am very much looking forward to this.

The story of the unconventional life of Dr. William Marston, the Harvard psychologist and inventor who helped invent the modern lie detector test and created Wonder Woman in 1941. Marston was in a polyamorous relationship with his wife Elizabeth, a psychologist and inventor in her own right, and Olive Byrne, a former student who became an academic. This relationship was key to the creation of Wonder Woman, as Elizabeth & Olive's feminist ideals were ingrained in the character. Marston died of skin cancer in 1947, but Elizabeth & Olive remained a couple and raised their and Marston's children together. Professor M, or in full Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, is written and directed by filmmaker Angela Robinson, the director of D.E.B.S. and Herbie Fully Loaded previously. Annapurna will release Professor Marston & the Wonder Women in theaters on October 13th in the fall. Visit ProfessorM.movie.