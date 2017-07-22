New Comic-Con Trailer + Poster for WAG's 'The LEGO Ninjago Movie'

"A true ninja knows when to fight, and when to blend in the shadows." With Comic-Con underway, Warner Bros has debuted another new trailer for The LEGO Ninjago Movie at the comic book convention in San Diego. This latest LEGO Movie from Warner Animation Group, arriving in theaters this fall, tells the story of six young ninjas who must go back to their ninjas root to defend their island called Ninjago. Jackie Chan voices Sensei Wu, their master and ninja teacher. The rest of the main voice cast includes Olivia Munn, Dave Franco, Michael Peña, Abbi Jacobson, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen, and Justin Theroux as the evil Garmadon. This looks as good as the previous two LEGO movies, with as much humor and action and wacky, fun quirks thrown in - like the cat at the end of the trailer. I'm down for this.

Here's the full Comic-Con trailer for Warner Animation Group's The LEGO Ninjago Movie, on YouTube:

You can also still watch the first official trailer for The LEGO Ninjago Movie here, to see even more footage.

Six young ninjas Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they're gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they're ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school. The LEGO Ninjago Movie is co-directed by Charlie Bean ("TRON: Uprising", "Robotboy"), Paul Fisher and Bob Logan (Meatballs 4). The screenplay is written by Hilary Winston, Bob Logan and Paul Fisher. The movie is made and animated by Warner Animation Group (also called "WAG") based in Burbank. Warner Bros will release The LEGO Ninjago Movie in theaters starting September 22nd later this fall. Who's in?