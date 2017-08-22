New Extended TV Trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' Shows Us the Future

"Replicants are the future of the species." We're only a few months away, strap in. Sony (who is distributing this internationally) has released a new extended TV spot which is essentially just a new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049. We've already seen plenty of footage in the previous three trailers, but why not a bit more to whet our appetite? This direct sequel takes place 30 years after the original, and stars Ryan Gosling as a LAPD Officer who must find Deckard, who has been missing all this time. Harrison Ford returns to play Deckard, and the cast of 2049 includes Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, and David Dastmalchian. After this trailer, I really don't want to see anything else from this before watching it on the big screen. I'm ready.

Here's the new international TV trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, from Sony's YouTube:

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros will release Blade Runner 2049 in theaters everywhere on October 6th later this fall. For more follow @bladerunner. Looking good?