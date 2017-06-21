New Featurette for 'Blade Runner 2049' Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes

"The story. The themes. The stunning visual environments. It was a pleasure getting back to the world of Blade Runner again." Warner Bros has unveiled a behind-the-scenes featurette for Blade Runner 2049, the sci-fi sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve. This is easily one of our most anticipated, and the more they show us, the better it looks. Holy crap. This direct sequel takes place 30 years after the original story, and stars Ryan Gosling as the new LAPD Officer who must find Deckard, who has been missing all this time. Harrison Ford returns to play Deckard, and the new cast of 2049 also includes Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, and David Dastmalchian. All the footage in this looks stunning, and I love that everyone in this video talks about how daunting and impressive every aspect of it is. I'm so happy this movie looks this amazing. Cannot wait.

Here's the behind-the-scenes featurette for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, from People:

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros will release Blade Runner 2049 in theaters everywhere on October 6th later this fall. For more follow @bladerunner. Looking good?