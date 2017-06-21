New Featurette for 'Blade Runner 2049' Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes

WORTH WATCHING

June 21, 2017
"The story. The themes. The stunning visual environments. It was a pleasure getting back to the world of Blade Runner again." Warner Bros has unveiled a behind-the-scenes featurette for Blade Runner 2049, the sci-fi sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve. This is easily one of our most anticipated, and the more they show us, the better it looks. Holy crap. This direct sequel takes place 30 years after the original story, and stars Ryan Gosling as the new LAPD Officer who must find Deckard, who has been missing all this time. Harrison Ford returns to play Deckard, and the new cast of 2049 also includes Ana de Armas, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, and David Dastmalchian. All the footage in this looks stunning, and I love that everyone in this video talks about how daunting and impressive every aspect of it is. I'm so happy this movie looks this amazing. Cannot wait.

Here's the behind-the-scenes featurette for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, from People:

Blade Runner 2049 Behind-the-Scenes

You can still watch the very first teaser for Blade Runner 2049 here, or the first official trailer here.

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros will release Blade Runner 2049 in theaters everywhere on October 6th later this fall. For more follow @bladerunner. Looking good?

  • DAVIDPD
    Seems like we'll need a doco on how to make a remake.
  • Bo
    I don't like it already. I don't like the look of it. Deakins is a great DP...when he shoots on film...a la No Country For Old Men, etc. But this digital stuff suffers heavy in comparison to the original film, shot on film, by Jordan Cronenweth. It's simply not even close for me and never will be. I could go on and on about it, but why bother? Digital is here to stay and film has seen it's day. Much to my despair, but it is what it is. I'll take a look at this when it runs on cable and am interested in how it's greeted by critics and audiences when it breaks.
    • Would you even go as far as saying it's....artificial looking? 😉
  • foreigncontaminant
    "Based on a story by Ridley Scott" Uh oh.
  • I'm not a huge fan of the original in terms of an actual scifi film. However, I AM a fan of the universe, the art direction and the ideas behind it. I'm interested in where they take it. BTW, which cut is your preferred cut?

