New Featurette for 'The Dark Tower' on The Legacy of the Gunslinger

"I'm sword to defend the tower, I'll stop at nothing to protect it." Sony has debuted a new featurette for The Dark Tower movie, adapted from Stephen King's book series. Directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, this cinematic version of the story is more sci-fi than fantasy, about a Gunslinger roaming an Old West-like landscape in pursuit of the man in black. The featurette gives a basic introduction to Idris Elba as the "Gunslinger" Roland Deschain, and his nemesis, Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black. The full cast includes Abbey Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, Fran Kranz, Tom Taylor, Katheryn Winnick, Alex McGregor, Nicholas Hamilton, Claudia Kim, and Michael Barbieri. There's tons of new footage in this featurette and you know, I actually think it looks damn good. I'm down for some ass kicking gunslingin'.

Here's the featurette on "The Legacy of the Gunslinger" from The Dark Tower, via Sony's YouTube:

You can also still see the first official trailer for The Dark Tower here, as well as the first TV spots here.

The Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Elba), roams an Old West-like landscape where "the world has moved on" in pursuit of the man in black (McConaughey). He's also searching for the fabled Dark Tower, in the hopes that reaching it will preserve his dying world. The Dark Tower adaptation is directed by Danish filmmaker Nikolaj Arcel, of the films King's Game, Island of Lost Souls, Truth About Men, and A Royal Affair previously. The screenplay is credited to Nikolaj Arcel, Akiva Goldsman, Anders Thomas Jensen, and Jeff Pinkner. Based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, first published 1982, now a series of 7 books. Sony Pictures will open The Dark Tower in theaters starting August 4th later this summer. Who's ready?