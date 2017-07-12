New IMAX Featurette for Nolan's 'Dunkirk' Takes Us Behind the Frame

"The immersive quality of the image is second to none." IMAX has unveiled a new four-minute behind-the-scenes featurette for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, taking us "Behind the Frame" and giving us a look at the incredible work on this movie. The video features extensive interviews with director Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema discussing how important it was to film 70% of this in the full IMAX format. "It is the most beautiful way to watch a movie." This stars Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, James D'Arcy, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, Jack Lowden, and Adam Long. This is an excellent featurette that has boat loads of behind-the-scenes footage and lots of good discussion about making this intense WWII film. Hitting theaters soon.

Here's the "Behind the Frame" IMAX featurette for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, direct from YouTube:

Dunkirk tells the story of the miraculous evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France, between May 27th and June 4th, 1940, during Battle of France in Word War II. Dunkirk is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of the movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, The Prestige, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Interstellar previously. It was filmed on location on the actual beaches where the evacuation took place in Dunkirk, France. Warner Bros will release Dunkirk in theaters everywhere on July 21st this summer. We'll be there opening night. What about you?