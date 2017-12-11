Another International Trailer for 'Black Panther' Teases Wakanda Tech

"The King of Wakanda is here." Disney has debuted an international trailer for Marvel's Black Panther movie, with a tiny bit of extra footage not seen in the first two trailers. Most of the new shots include some Wakanda technology, which is one of the coolest details about this movie. Directed by Ryan Coogler (of Fruitvale Station, Creed), the story follows King T'Challa, once again played by Chadwick Boseman, who goes back to his African nation of Wakanda after the events of Civil War. There he encounters new enemies that want to challenge his seat on the throne, and destroy Wakanda. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Andy Serkis as Klaw, Florence Kasumba, John Kani, Winston Duke, and Sterling K. Brown. Oh hell yes this looks great, I'm so there on opening day. Bring on Black Panther.

Here's the new international trailer (+ poster) for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther, direct from YouTube:

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, T'Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country's new leader. However, T'Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war. Black Panther is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, of Fruitvale Station and Creed previously. The screenplay is by Joe Robert Cole and Ryan Coogler. Disney will release Marvel's Black Panther in theaters everywhere on February 16th, 2018 early next year. How does it look?