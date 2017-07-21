New International Trailer for DGG's 'Stronger' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

"You need to tell your family what's going on with you…" A brand new international trailer for David Gordon Green's Stronger, about a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, has debuted online. This is the second Boston Marathon bombing movie, the fist one Patriots Day opened last winter. This new trailer is a similar but a bit different than the other US trailer and actually plays better. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Jeff Bauman, who lost both legs in the bombing. The cast includes Tatiana Maslany as his wife Erin Hurley, plus Clancy Brown, Miranda Richardson, and Frankie Shaw. This looks very emotional and very powerful, but triumphant in the end, which is of course the story it's trying to show us. Take a look.

Here's the new international trailer (+ poster) for David Gordon Green's Stronger, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for DGG's Stronger here, to see even more footage from this.

A victim of the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 helps the police track down the killers while struggling to recover from devastating trauma. Stronger is directed by American filmmaker David Gordon Green, of the films George Washington, All the Real Girls, Snow Angels, Pineapple Express, Your Highness, The Sitter, Prince Avalanche, Joe, Manglehorn, and Our Brand Is Crisis previously. The screenplay is written by John Pollono; based on the book "Stronger" by Jeff Bauman and Bret Witter. Lionsgate will release David Gordon Green's Stronger in theaters everywhere starting on September 22nd this fall. Who's interested?