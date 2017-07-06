New International Trailer for 'Patti Cake$' Starring Danielle Macdonald

"I thought I could be someone…" "You already are." A second official international trailer has arrived for the festival hit Patti Cake$, starring Australian actress Danielle Macdonald as an overweight wannabe rapper from New Jersey. The story follows "Killa P" and her struggles as she tries to make a name for herself in a town that doesn't care much about anyone, especially someone who looks like her. The cast includes Cathy Moriarty, Siddharth Dhananjay, Mamoudou Athie, and Bridget Everett. This wasn't exactly one of my favorite films of Sundance (read my review) but it's raucous and definitely entertaining, with a good message and lots of heart. This played at both the Sundance & Cannes Film Festivals this year, and will make lots of noise upon release. I like this trailer because they don't have to hold back on all the language.

Here's the newest international trailer for Geremy Jasper's Patti Cake$, direct from Empire's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official US trailer for Patti Cake$ here, for even more footage from this film.

Patti Cake$ introduces Danielle Macdonald in a breakout role, as aspiring rapper Patricia Dombrowski, a.k.a. Killa P, a.k.a. Patti Cake$. Fighting an unlikely quest for glory in her downtrodden hometown in Jersey where her life is falling apart, Patti tries to reach the big time in the hip hop scene with original and affecting music. Cheered on by her grandmother (Cathy Moriarty) and only friends, Jheri (Siddharth Dhananjay) and Basterd (Mamoudou Athie), Patti also shoulders her mom's (Bridget Everett) heartaches and misfortunes. Patti Cake$ is written & directed by filmmaker Geremy Jasper, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Fox Searchlight will release Patti Cake$ in select theaters starting on August 18th later this summer. Who's down for this?