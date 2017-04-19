New International Trailer for 'Pirates' Movie 'Dead Men Tell No Tales'

"He's coming for you, Jack, to seek revenge." Disney has released a new international trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, directed by the two Norwegian filmmakers who made the film Kon-Tiki. This trailer features plenty of new footage, though the coolest reveal is that this movie has ghost sharks in it. What! This also has an appearance by Keira Knightley. Johnny Depp is back as Captain Jack, along with Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar who has a vendetta against Jack, plus Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa. The full cast includes Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Orlando Bloom, David Wenham, Kevin McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, and more. Disney's marketing is actually getting my attention, but I'm still not sure if I'll go see this. There's also a 5 minute preview playing before GOTG Vol 2.

New trailer for Rønning/Sandberg's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, on YouTube:

You can watch the other full-length trailer for POTC: Dead Men Tell No Tales here, or the Super Bowl spot.

Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea… including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is co-directed by Norwegian filmmakers Joachim Rønning & Espen Sandberg, of Max Manus: Man of War, Kon-Tiki, and "Marco Polo" previously. The screenplay is written by Jeff Nathanson (The Terminal, Rush Hour 3, Tower Heist), based on the characters from the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Disney will release the sequel Dead Men Tell No Tales in theaters everywhere starting on May 26th this summer. Is anyone actually looking forward to seeing this?