New International Trailer for 'Thor: Ragnarok' Includes a Familiar Face

August 16, 2017
"I sense a great change in your future." Disney has revealed a new international (Japanese) trailer for Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, and while it features lots of footage we have seen before, there's a few new moments with some familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (hint, hint). This trailer doesn't even try to hide it - it just starts out with Doctor Strange right away. There's also a few other teases in this, so fire it up to get a closer look. Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor, with a kick ass cast: Cate Blanchett as Hela, Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Karl Urban as Skurge, plus all of the others from Asgard including Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, and Jaimie Alexander. I'm still so, so excited for this. I'm just ready to watch already! Bring on Taika Waititi's Ragnarok mayhem.

Here's the new international trailer (+ poster) for Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, direct from YouTube:

Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer

You can watch the first teaser trailer for Thor: Ragnarok here, or catch the full-length Comic-Con trailer.

Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk! Thor: Ragnarok is directed by beloved New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, of the films Eagle vs Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople previously. The screenplay is written by Eric Pearson, from a story by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Stephany Folsom; based on the Marvel comic books. Disney + Marvel Studios will release Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok in theaters everywhere starting November 3rd this fall. What do you think? Excited to see how this ends up?

  • As always, trailers are better from Japan. This should be gooooood.
    • Mark
      Totally agree. Especially for something crazy like this appears to be. I'm so glad Marvel has embraced the fun in the characters more and more over time. The first few MCU movies for the most part seem a bit dreary next to what they've been doing the last couple years - and those movies were mostly excellent themselves.
  • shiboleth
    Pure, mindless fun. And Cate Blanchett in that black costume ...
    • Mark
      My lord she is one beautiful woman. And she simply doesn't age. Oh and the movie looks great too haha.
  • Mark
    I'm so beside myself that this is clearly a Thor/Hulk movie. Those guys work exceptionally well together on screen, both as actors and as larger than life characters. Cannot wait for this one.

