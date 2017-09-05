New International Trailer for Thriller 'The Snowman' with Fassbender

"He was watching us the whole time…" Universal UK has debuted a new international trailer for the serial killer thriller The Snowman, adapted from Jo Nesbø's bestselling novel, from Swedish director Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy). We've already seen one intense trailer for this, but this one is a bit better with some cleaner footage of the Norwegian landscapes/cityscapes. Michael Fassbender stars as a detective who investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter. He begins to believe there's a serial killer on the lose who may start killing again soon if he can't stop him first. The cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Val Kilmer, and J.K. Simmons. This was filmed entirely on location in Norway in the cities of Oslo and Bergen and the area of Rjukan. This really looks like it might be great, I'm down for a snowy serial killer film with some good twists. Check it out.

Here's the new international trailer (+ poster) for Tomas Alfredson's The Snowman, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for The Snowman here, to see even more footage from this film.

When an elite crime squad's lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall. The Snowman is directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Tomas Alfredson, of the films Bert: The Last Virgin, Office Hours, Four Shades of Brown, Let the Right One In, and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy previously. The screenplay is written by Hossein Amini and Matthew Michael Carnahan and Peter Straughan; based on Jo Nesbø's novel of the same name. Universal will release Alfredson's The Snowman in select theaters starting on October 20th this fall. What do you think of this?