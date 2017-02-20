New Official Trailer for Guy Ritchie's 'King Arthur' with Charlie Hunnam

"Why does the sword reveal itself now?" Warner Bros has unveiled another new trailer for Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, the new take on the legendary King Arthur story. As we know from the previous trailer, Ritchie's style stands out in particular, making this look a bit more unique than other versions of this story. Charlie Hunnam stars as the new King Arthur with a cast including Jude Law, Annabelle Wallis, Katie McGrath, Eric Bana, Djimon Hounsou, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Tom Wu, as well as Aidan Gillen. I really, really like this new trailer. The music is perfect, the way it's edited is exciting, I am totally sold. I don't know if it will be good, but this trailer definitely gets me hyped to see this.

Here's the second official trailer for Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Guy Ritchie's King Arthur here, and the previous promo spot.

When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy… whether he likes it or not. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, of Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes, A Game of Shadows and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. previously. The screenplay is written by Joby Harold, updated by Guy Ritchie & Lionel Wigram. Warner Bros will release King Arthur in theaters starting May 12th, 2017 this summer.