MOVIE TRAILERS

New Official Trailer for Indie Film 'Mean Dreams' Featuring Bill Paxton

by
March 1, 2017
Source: YouTube

Mean Dreams Trailer

"I wouldn't get too attached to that boy…" An official international trailer has debuted for an indie film titled Mean Dreams, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year (in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar) and also played at the Deauville Film Festival and TIFF. The stylish romantic thriller is about Casey and Jonas, two teens desperate to escape their broken and abusive homes after falling in love. This stars Sophie Nélisse as Casey and Josh Wiggins (from Hellion, Max) as Jonas, along with Bill Paxton and Colm Feore. I caught this film at Cannes last year and it's solid, an enjoyable and thrilling story about young lovers. The lead performances are outstanding, making the film better than it really is. Worth a look.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Nathan Morlando's Mean Dreams, direct from YouTube:

Mean Dreams Poster

Mean Dreams is a thriller about a fifteen-year-old boy who steals a bag of drug money and runs away with the girl he loves while her corrupt cop father hunts them down. This coming-of-age fable brings together the desperation of life on the run and the beauty and wonder of first love. Mean Dreams is directed by American filmmaker Nathan Morlando, his second feature film after making Citizen Gangster previously. The screenplay is written by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby. This first premiered in Directors' Fortnight at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival last year. Mean Dreams already opened in Canada and France, and lands in Singapore next this April. Vertical Ent. has still not set a US release yet. Stay tuned. Thoughts?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • grimjob
    Damn, looks intense. Definitely want to catch this one. It'll be bittersweet though.
  • DAVIDPD
    I love-hate posthumous releases.
  • shiboleth
    Seeing this after he's gone ... Well, luckily, it still looks better than ordinary honoring someone's work and life. Which is, as already said, still a bittersweet thing to do ...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS