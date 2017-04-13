New Official Trailer for Japanese Anime 'Mary and the Witch's Flower'

"Just for tonight… I'm a witch." Studio Ponoc out of Japan has released a second full-length trailer for their new animated adventure Mary and the Witch's Flower. This film is receiving quite a bit of attention because it's the first major feature made by a bunch of former Studio Ghibli animators who moved over to work at Studio Ponoc, which is the spiritual successor to Ghibli. And from this trailer, you can definitely see how this looks/feels very much like a Ghibli movie. It has cats and magic and cool fantasy elements. The best way to describe it might be a mashup of The Secret World of Arrietty and Castle in the Sky, but this is still has its own unique story. Directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, with music by Takatsugu Muramatsu, based on "The Little Broomstick" by Mary Stewart. It tells the story of a girl who discovers a broomstick and goes to a witches school only to learn that animals are being kept in cages. Still no US release date set yet.

It is Tib the black cat who leads Mary to the strange flower in the woods. When she discovers a broomstick shortly afterwards, she is astonished to feel it jump in to action. Before she can gather her wits, it is whisking her over the treetops, above the clouds, and in to the grounds of Endor College, where: 'All Examinations Coached for by A Competent Staff of Fully-Qualified Witches.' Here she discovers evidence of a terrible experiment in transformation - deformed and mutant animals imprisoned in cages. In the moment after her broomstick takes off, she realises that Tib has been captured. Mary and the Witch's Flower (or Meari to majo no hana in Japanese) is directed by filmmaker Hiromasa Yonebayashi, of The Secret World of Arrietty and When Marnie Was There. It's based on the book "The Little Broomstick" by Mary Stewart. The film is set to open in Japan in the summer of 2017. Stay tuned for more release updates.