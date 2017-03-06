New Official Trailer for 'Live Cargo' Indie Film Starring Keith Stanfield

"We've been calling these islands the 'Wild Wild West' with all things been going on around here." FilmBuff has debuted a new official trailer for the film Live Cargo, from director Logan Sandler. Live Cargo stars Keith Stanfield and Dree Hemingway as a grieving couple who escape to an island in the Bahamas for some recuperation. However, they end up caught in a turf war between Roy, the island's aging patriarch, and "Doughboy", a dangerous human trafficker. The full cast includes Robert Wisdom, Sam Dillon, and Leonard Earl Howze. This looks like yet another intriguing tropical-island thriller, along with Isolation. I'm a fan of Keith Stanfield, and I like seeing B&W films, just not so sure this is worth watching. Take a look.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Logan Sandler's Live Cargo, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

A grieving couple (Dree Hemingway & Keith Stanfield) retreats to a remote Bahamian island where they become entangled in a dangerous turf war between the island's mayor and a greedy human trafficker. Live Cargo is directed by American filmmaker Logan Sandler, making his directorial debut after two acclaimed short films previously. The screenplay is written by Thymaya Payne and Logan Sandler. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at the Denver Film Festival and AFI Fest in 2016. FilmBuff will open Live Cargo in select theaters + on VOD starting March 31st this spring. Anyone?