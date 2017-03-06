MOVIE TRAILERS

New Official Trailer for 'Live Cargo' Indie Film Starring Keith Stanfield

by
March 6, 2017
Source: YouTube

Live Cargo Trailer

"We've been calling these islands the 'Wild Wild West' with all things been going on around here." FilmBuff has debuted a new official trailer for the film Live Cargo, from director Logan Sandler. Live Cargo stars Keith Stanfield and Dree Hemingway as a grieving couple who escape to an island in the Bahamas for some recuperation. However, they end up caught in a turf war between Roy, the island's aging patriarch, and "Doughboy", a dangerous human trafficker. The full cast includes Robert Wisdom, Sam Dillon, and Leonard Earl Howze. This looks like yet another intriguing tropical-island thriller, along with Isolation. I'm a fan of Keith Stanfield, and I like seeing B&W films, just not so sure this is worth watching. Take a look.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Logan Sandler's Live Cargo, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

Live Cargo Poster

A grieving couple (Dree Hemingway & Keith Stanfield) retreats to a remote Bahamian island where they become entangled in a dangerous turf war between the island's mayor and a greedy human trafficker. Live Cargo is directed by American filmmaker Logan Sandler, making his directorial debut after two acclaimed short films previously. The screenplay is written by Thymaya Payne and Logan Sandler. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at the Denver Film Festival and AFI Fest in 2016. FilmBuff will open Live Cargo in select theaters + on VOD starting March 31st this spring. Anyone?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    Looks solid, I think I have seen a few other films with very similar plots though.
  • shiboleth
    This looks ok. A bit dark but ok ...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS