New Official Trailer for Long Lost Cooking Mockumentary 'Cook Off!'

"Use more marshmallows!" Lionsgate has unveiled a new trailer for a mockumentary comedy titled Cook Off!, making fun of cooking competitions. This was actually filmed over a decade ago, and it first premiered at the US Comedy Arts Festival Aspen back in 2007. Somehow it has been sitting on a shelf all these years, and yet is just now getting an official release thanks to Lionsgate. The huge ensemble cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Wendy McLendon-Covey, Ben Falcone, Niecy Nash, Jennifer Cox, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Louie Anderson, Gary Anthony Williams, Jennifer Elise Cox, Cathryn Michon, Markie Post, and Sam Pancake. This definitely does have a Christopher Guest-esque vibe, with a cast of eccentric goofballs all makin' food under one roof. I'm just curious as to why it took so long to get a release.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Cathryn Michon & Guy Shalem's Cook Off!, direct from YouTube:

Reality-show shenanigans mix with the true-life fiery-and-fierce world of competitive baking in the deliciously sly mockumentary Cook Off! As a buffet of quirky contestants prepare for the renowned Van Rookle Farms Cooking Contest, the heat is on to win a one million-dollar prize. The filmmakers follow them as the foodie media and celebrity judges descend on a hotel convention area to see which contestants rise, which ones fall, who will reveal their true nature, and who will find love with the contest’s costumed Muffin Man mascot. Cook Off! is co-directed by filmmakers Cathryn Michon (Muffin Top: A Love Story) & Guy Shalem (Ronny, "Lovespring International"). The screenplay is written by Cathryn Michon & Wendi McLendon-Covey & W. Bruce Cameron. This first premiered at the US Comedy Arts Festival Aspen in 2007. Lionsgate will now open Cook Off! in select theaters + on VOD starting November 17th this fall. Anyone?