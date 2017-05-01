New Official Trailer for Trey Edward Shults' Horror 'It Comes At Night'

"Do you have any idea what's going on out there?" A24 has debuted a second official trailer for the new post-apocalyptic horror thriller film titled It Comes at Night, the second feature film from Trey Edward Shults, the director of last year's Krisha. This just premiered at the Overlook Film Festival as the Secret Screening and earned a number of rave reviews from critics. Joel Edgerton stars, with Riley Keough, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Griffin Robert Faulkner. The film is a horror taking place at a desolate home in the wilderness, where a father tries to protect his wife and son from a malevolent, mysterious presence terrorizing them right outside their doorstep. So this looks pretty damn good, and the early buzz might make it one of the big surprise horror hits this summer. Check it out.

Imagine the end of the world— Now imagine something worse. A father (Joel Edgerton) will stop at nothing to protect his wife and son from a malevolent, mysterious presence terrorizing them right outside their doorstep. Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge. It Comes at Night is both written and directed by American filmmaker Trey Edward Shults, of the highly acclaimed Krisha previously, as well as a few other short films. A24 will open Shults' It Comes at Night in theaters starting June 9th this summer. Who's into this?