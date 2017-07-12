New Official US Trailer for Action Film 'Pilgrimage' with Jon Bernthal

"A powerful man does not become so without sin." RLJ Entertainment has unveiled a second trailer for the indie action thriller Pilgrimage, set in Ireland during the 13th century. The story follows a group of monks who must escort a sacred relic across the "Irish landscape fraught with peril". Starring Richard Armitage, Tom Holland, John Lynch, Stanley Weber, Lochlann O'Mearáin, Hugh O'Conor, Eric Godon, plus the badass Jon Bernthal as a character named "The Mute". We already posted the first official trailer for this earlier in the year, but I'm glad to see another one reminding us that this is finally coming out soon. They're obviously playing up Tom Holland from Spider-Man: Homecoming, but the entire cast looks great.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Brendan Muldowney's Pilgrimage, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Pilgrimage here, to see even more footage from this film.

A small band of Catholic monks keep to a solemn routine on a remote Irish coast. Then a stranger arrives. He comes wearing the white robes of the Cistercian order, bearing papers, demanding the unthinkable. The Irish have no room to argue. "Rome has spoken," says the Cistercian. "There is no debate." From this foreboding prologue, director Brendan Muldowney creates an extraordinary period drama crossed with action-laced road movie. Pilgrimage is directed by Irish filmmaker Brendan Muldowney, of the films Love Eternal and Savage previously. The script is written by Jamie Hannigan. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. RLJ releases Pilgrimage in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 11th. Cool?