New Official US Trailer for Japanese Animation Sensation 'Your Name'

by
March 13, 2017
Source: YouTube

Your Name Trailer

"I feel like I've been in a strange dream." FUNimation has released an official US trailer for the upcoming US release of the Japanese anime hit film Your Name. You've probably heard about this film already, or at least heard the name before. Your Name opened in Japan last August, and went on to become the highest-earning Japanese film ever globally. It made over $230 million in Japan alone, playing in the #1 spot for 13 weeks, making it a sensational success in Japanese cinema. The film is finally about to open in US theaters this spring, and there's a new trailer with subtitles below to watch as an introduction. There is an English-language dubbed version of the film being released, but we always prefer the original version with subtitles. Featuring the voices of Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi, Ryô Narita and Aoi Yuki. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Makoto Shinkai's Your Name, from FUNimation's YouTube:

Your Name Poster

Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives until they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki's body, and he in hers. This occurrence happens randomly, and they must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection by leaving notes for one another until they wish to finally meet. But something stronger than distance may keep them apart. Your Name is both written and directed by filmmaker/writer Makoto Shinkai, of the films Voices of a Distant Star, 5 Centimeters Per Second, Children Who Chase Lost Voices, Someone's Gaze, as well as The Garden of Words previously. The film is based on Shinkai's own novel. It already opened in Japan last August, and also played at the London and Stockholm Film Festivals. FUNimation opens Your Name in select US theaters starting April 7th this spring. For more info on the release, visit FUNimation's website here. Interested in this film?

  • Bo
    And everyone lived happily ever after...sorry...this seems to me to be just another sentimental, maudlin, life is just great bit of opium for the masses thing. Life ain't great for far too many people in this world and when I see this kind of stuff I can't help but think of them and how they are forgotten by the masses who soothe themselves by succumbing to this kind of lie and therefore of having to deal with the sufferings of the many and maybe doing something positive about it. But hey, that's just me. If it works for you, have at it. It just depresses me to see this kind of falsity.
    • SillySock
      Did they cure cancer this morning?
  • DAVIDPD
    I can easily say this will be an instant classic for many people. I was able to watch a couple times on the flight here, and I will say that it deserves much of the praise fans have lauded it with. I will also say that if you are familiar sci-fi/fantasy stories then you may find yourself a little bored. What this movie does well are the technical aspects. The voice actors are some of the best I have ever heard and the animation is completely and utterly gorgeous. This film alone is a compelling argument for the evolution of computer animation.
  • shiboleth
    It has nice visuals, that's for sure. But I'm not sure about the rest...
  • bat0u
    This was a pretty incredible film. How it wasn't nominated for an Oscar is beyond me. Maybe it'll be included for next year's. Both story and animation lent themselves to it being the best animation film in a long time, also if not the best overall last year. Definitely seeing Hollywood remaking this as a live action within 10 years.

