New Poster + New Promo Video for Guy Ritchie's 'King Arthur' Movie

"From nothing comes a King." Warner Bros has unveiled a new promo spot + gritty poster for Guy Ritchie's new take on the King Arthur: Legend of the Sword story, hitting theaters in May this summer (after being delayed from release originally in March). This short TV spot features some very cool POV footage as well as some epic shots from the movie, which actually makes more interested in this than I was after the first trailer. Charlie Hunnam stars as the new King Arthur with a cast including Jude Law, Annabelle Wallis, Katie McGrath, Eric Bana, Djimon Hounsou, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Tom Wu, as well as Aidan Gillen. I'm still not sure if it will actually be any good, but I'm intrigued by the new footage. Enjoy.

Here's the new promo (+ poster) for Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Guy Ritchie's King Arthur here, to see more footage from this.

When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy… whether he likes it or not. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is directed by British filmmaker Guy Ritchie, of Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes, A Game of Shadows and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. previously. The screenplay is written by Joby Harold, updated by Guy Ritchie & Lionel Wigram. Warner Bros will release King Arthur in theaters starting May 12th, 2017 this summer.