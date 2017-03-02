New Red Band Trailer for 'CHIPS' with Michael Pena & Dax Shepard

"I'm a tough motorcycle cop. I've got no emotion." Warner Bros has debuted a new red band trailer for the CHIPS movie, a big screen version of the goofy TV show about California Highway Patrolmen. This comedy is yet another update on barely-remembered, totally cheesy TV shows, like 21 Jump Street, now packed with self-awareness and contemporary humor. Dax Shepard directs himself in the film, co-starring Michael Pena, plus Jessica McNamee, Adam Brody, Ryan Hansen, Vincent D'Onofrio, Justin Chatwin and Kristen Bell. The first trailer made this look like they're borrowing from Super Troopers. This new trailer makes it look like they're borrowing from Point Break. Either way, this really doesn't look good at all.

Here's the newest red band trailer (+ poster) for Dax Shepard's CHIPS movie, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for CHIPS here, to see even more footage from this movie.

Jon Baker and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello have just joined the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles but for very different reasons. Baker is a beaten up pro motorbiker trying to put his life and marriage back together. Poncherello is a cocky undercover Federal agent investigating a multi-million dollar heist that may be an inside job—inside the CHP. The inexperienced rookie and hardened pro are teamed together, but clash more than click, so kickstarting a partnership is easier said than done. But with Baker’s bike skills combined with Ponch’s street savvy it might just work… if they don’t drive each other crazy along the way. CHIPS is both written and directed by actor-filmmaker Dax Shepard, co-director of the films Hit and Run and Brother's Justice previously. This is adapted from the TV show that first aired in 1977. Warner Bros will release the CHIPS movie in theaters starting March 24th coming up soon. Anyone?