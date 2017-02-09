New Red Band Trailer for Malcolm D. Lee's Party Comedy 'Girls Trip'

"We gunna be staying up late, drinking, and making memories that we can laugh about for the rest of our lives." Universal has revealed a crazy new red band trailer to follow-up the teaser for the upcoming summer comedy Girls Trip, directed by Malcolm D. Lee (director of last year's Barbershop: The Next Cut). This wild comedy stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish as a group of friends who decide to take a "girls trip" together. This film also stars Larenz Tate, Mike Colter, Kofi Siriboe, Kate Walsh. I was hoping this trailer would show more of the plot, but this just seems like one big party movie. Does anything interesting happen? And - zip line comedy is the worst. Have fun, if you can.

Here's the full red band trailer (+ new poster) for Malcolm D. Lee's Girls Trip, direct from YouTube:

When four lifelong friends - Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish - travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there's enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. Girls Trip is directed by American filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee, of The Best Man, Undercover Brother, Roll Bounce, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, Soul Men, Scary Movie 5, The Best Man Holiday, and Barbershop: The Next Cut previously. The screenplay is credited to Kenya Barris, Karen McCullah, Tracy Oliver and Erica Rivinoja. Universal will release Girls Trip in theaters everywhere starting July 21st this summer. Anyone?