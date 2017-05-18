New Red Band Trailer for 'The House' with Will Ferrell & Amy Poehler

"You're never going to believe what's in the next room." Warner Bros has debuted a new red band trailer for the wild comedy titled The House, where two parents decide to turn their home into an underground, illegal casino to make enough money to send their daughter to college. It's a fun concept for a comedy. Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star as the parents, with Nick Kroll, Jason Mantzoukas, Allison Tolman, Ryan Simpkins, Sam Richardson, Rob Huebel and Michaela Watkins. This trailer is a red band trailer mostly for language, and one bloody scene at the end, and that's about it. Unfortunately this doesn't look better than the first trailer, but I'm still looking forward to seeing this anyway. Maybe it'll be enjoyable.

After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex's college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in the basement of his house. The House is directed by filmmaker Andrew Jay Cohen, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Jay Cohen and Brendan O'Brien. Warner Bros will release The House in theaters everywhere starting on June 30th this summer. Excited to see this?