New Short Film for 'Blade Runner 2049' Explains Jared Leto's Backstory

"The off-world colonies are thriving…" Well, this is interesting. WB has debuted a new promo short film for Blade Runner 2049 that takes us back to the year 2036, telling the story of Niander Wallace (played by Jared Leto) and how he came to be allowed to manufacture new replicants. This was originally debuted on Collider, where they explain that "in 2023, government authorities legislated an indefinite 'prohibition' on replicant production." The short film also features an appearance by actor Benedict Wong (who you will remember from Doctor Strange) as well as Leto, but it does not feature Ryan Gosling or Harrison Ford. I like that they're promoting the movie with this kind of extra content (similar to the short film for Alien: Covenant) but I am worried we're seeing/hearing too much. I am ready to watch this movie and discover the full story before any of it gets ruined in marketing. Only a few months! Fire it up below if you want to watch.

Here's the short film "2036: Nexus Dawn" for Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, originally on Collider:

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros will release Blade Runner 2049 in theaters everywhere on October 6th later this fall. For more follow @bladerunner. Looking good?