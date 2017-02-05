New Super Bowl Spot for 'John Wick: Chapter 2' Mocks 'Fifty Shades'

"Rough night?" "Rough night." Lionsgate has debuted their badass official Super Bowl TV spot for the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 2, which hits theaters later this week. This amusing 30-sec spot mocks the trailers for the Fifty Shades of Grey series, playing on the Valentine's Day theme. Keanu Reeves returns as the iconic unkillable assassin John Wick, who has to fight off countless more foes in Rome after taking out the Russian mobsters in the original. Also starring Ian McShane as Winston, with Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Peter Stormare, John Leguizamo, Thomas Sadoski, David Patrick Kelly, Common, Lance Reddick back as Charon, and Laurence Fishburne. I'm so here opening night. Enjoy.

Here's the Super Bowl TV spot (+ another) for Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 2

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers. John Wick: Chapter Two is directed by stunt coordinator-turned-filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first John Wick and has an extensive background in fight choreography and stunts. The screenplay is written by Derek Kolstad (One in the Chamber, John Wick). Lionsgate will open John Wick: Chapter Two in theaters everywhere starting February 10th, 2017 coming up soon. Can't wait to see this.