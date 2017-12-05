New Tattoos Teaser Trailer for 'Deadpool 2' from Brazil's Comic-Con

"Do you want my body - on yours - forever? Well let's make those dreams come true." 20th Century Fox has released a new teaser trailer for Deadpool 2, this one straight from the halls of the Brazil Comic Con in Sao Paulo. The teaser basically just has Deadpool, as played by Ryan Reynolds, sitting in a chair talking about tattoos and Brazil and all kinds of funny stuff. This is the third teaser on top of the first two amusing teasers, the most recent being the wacky Bob Ross tribute (with a bit of real footage). The full cast includes Morena Baccarin, Josh Brolin, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Eddie Marsan, Zazie Beetz, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Julian Dennison, and Stefan Kapicic. While I am looking forward to a full trailer, these teasers are pretty brilliant and they're good enough to hold me over for now. Do you agree?

Here's the Brazil Comic Con teaser trailer for David Leitch's Deadpool 2, direct from Fox's YouTube:

You can also still watch the first teaser for Deadpool 2 here, or the second painting image teaser trailer.

Deadpool 2 is the sequel to the smash hit Deadpool, based on the Marvel Comics character. Ryan Reynolds reprises the character he first played in X-Men Origins: Wolverine & Deadpool, a disfigured and mentally unstable mercenary known for his sarcastic, talkative nature and his tendency to break the fourth wall. Deadpool 2 is directed by filmmaker David Leitch, a stuntman making his second film after first directing Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron (due in theaters later this year). The screenplay is written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (who wrote the Golden Globe nominated first Deadpool movie, as well as Zombieland and G.I. Joe: Retaliation) with some additional script work by Drew Goddard. 20th Century Fox will release Deadpool 2 in theaters everywhere starting June 1st, 2018 next summer. Who's excited for this already?