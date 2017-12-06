New 'The Greatest Showman' Featurettes Take Us Behind-the-Scenes

"We're always attracted to a story that's aspirational." 20th Century Fox has debuted a series of behind-the-scenes featurettes for The Greatest Showman, the exciting new musical hitting theaters this holiday season. It tells the story of showman P.T. Barnum, the original creator of the vaudeville show known as the circus. Hugh Jackman stars as P.T. Barnum, with original songs from the Oscar-winning lyricists of La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. The huge ensemble cast also includes Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Paul Sparks, and Zendaya. These featurette videos include a look at the original planning and production, filming, and the process of actually creating and delivering a big screen musical. Even if you're not that excited for The Greatest Showman, it's still cool to get a look at how they made this.

Here's the behind-the-scenes videos for Michael Gracey's The Greatest Showman, from Fox's YouTube:

You can watch the teaser trailer for The Greatest Showman here, or the full-length trailer for more footage.

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary (Hugh Jackman) who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman (originally The Greatest Showman on Earth) is directed by newcomer Michael Gracey, a former visual effects supervisor making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon; based on a story by Jenny Bicks. 20th Century Fox opens Gracey's The Greatest Showman in theaters everywhere starting on December 20th, just before Christmas Day this month, right in the middle of the holidays. Your thoughts?