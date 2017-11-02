New 'Tommy' Trailer for James Franco's Stellar 'The Disaster Artist'

"This my movie. And this is my life…" Don't know who Tommy Wiseau is? Meet the man behind it all! A24 has released another new official trailer for James Franco's The Disaster Artist, the film telling the story of infamous filmmaker Tommy Wiseau and his worst-movie-ever-made The Room (released in 2003). This film is going to be a huge hit when it hits theaters, no thanks to Wiseau's infamy. It stars James Franco, who also directs, as Tommy Wiseau, the awkward mastermind behind the totally awful-but-beloved film. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Bryan Cranston, Eliza Coupe, Josh Hutcherson, Sharon Stone, Adam Scott, Jason Mantzoukas, Kate Upton, Megan Mullally, Ari Graynor, with an appearance by Judd Apatow. I just saw this at a film festival and very much enjoyed it - here's my review. Don't miss it when it opens in theaters soon. Have fun.

Here's the third official trailer for James Franco's The Disaster Artist, direct from A24's YouTube:

A delightful tribute to the joy and madness of making movies, The Disaster Artist follows the outrageous adventures of eccentric filmmaker Tommy Wiseau and his best friend, actor Greg Sestero. These two endearing misfits move to L.A. and try to live the Hollywood dream by making their very own feature film, but end up embarking on a wildly unpredictable and hilariously unforgettable production. Leading to one of the most infamous, bizarre, and beloved midnight movies of all time, The Room. The Disaster Artist is directed by actor-filmmaker James Franco, who has previously directed the films The Broken Tower, Sal, Interior Leather Bar, As I Lay Dying, Child of God, The Sound and the Fury, and In Dubious Battle. The screenplay is by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber (500 Days of Summer, The Spectacular Now, Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns); based on the book by Greg Sestero & Tom Bissell. A24 will release The Disaster Artist in select theaters starting on December 1st, expanding the week after. Get tickets here.